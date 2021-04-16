Refinance rates for April 16, 2021: Rates slide

Joe Sohm/Getty

The major refinance rates are down today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances rates dropped, and the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also decreased. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone, but rates have been at historic lows for months now, and it's generally a good time to refinance a house. As always, make sure to consider your personal goals and circumstances before refinancing -- and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed refinance rates

For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 3.13% -- a decrease of 12 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance, making it a good choice for people who want to spend less on their mortgage. Be aware, though, that interest rates will typically be higher compared to a 15-year or 10-year refinance, and you'll pay off your loan at a slower rate.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 2.45%, a decrease of 6 basis points from seven days ago. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan may raise your monthly payment -- but you'll pay significantly less interest as you'll pay off the loan sooner. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than that of a 30-year refinance, so you'll save more overall over the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.37%, a decrease of 4 basis points since last week. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much faster and save on interest in the long run. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you'll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders across the US:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.13% 3.25% -0.12 15-year fixed refi 2.45% 2.51% -0.06 10-year fixed refi 2.37% 2.41% -0.04

Rates as of April 16, 2021.

How to find personalized refinance rates

It's important to understand that specific rates advertised online may not apply to you. Though current market conditions are a factor, your particular interest rate will depend largely on your particular application and credit history.



Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio and a track record of paying bills consistently and on time will generally help you get the best interest rate. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which may require a considerable chunk of change. It's also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.

To get the best refinance rate, you'll want to make your application as strong as possible. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you're getting the best rate.

When should I refinance?

In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll want to shop for an interest rate that's lower than your current rate. But changing your loan term could be another reason to refinance. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.



Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.



Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. If you can get a lower interest rate or pay off your loan sooner, refinancing can be a great move. But carefully weigh the pros and cons first to make sure it's a good fit for your situation.