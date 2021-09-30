Refi rates on Sep. 30, 2021: Rates move up

Jim Lane/Getty

30-year fixed-rate refinance

15-year fixed-rate refinance

10-year fixed-rate refinance

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.16% 3.00% +0.16 15-year fixed refi 2.43% 2.28% +0.15 10-year fixed refi 2.37% 2.25% +0.12

A number of important mortgage refinance rates saw growth today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates increase. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also inched up. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been historically low. For those looking to get a good rate, now is a great time to refinance a home. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before refinancing, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 3.16%, an increase of 16 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. If you’re having difficulties making your monthly payments currently, a 30-year refinance could be a good option for you. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.For 15-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.43%, an increase of 15 basis points compared to one week ago. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.37%, an increase of 12 basis points from what we saw the previous week. You'll pay more every month with a ten-year fixed refinance compared to a 30-year or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. Just be sure to carefully consider your budget and current financial situation to make sure that you can afford a higher monthly payment.We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the country:

Rates as of Sep. 30, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

Is now a good time to refinance?

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. You can generally get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter stricter with who they approve for a loan. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.One way to get the best refinance rates is to strengthen your borrower application. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. Also be sure to compare offer from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.