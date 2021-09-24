Refi rates on Sept. 24, 2021: Rates move up

Jim Lane/Getty

Multiple important mortgage refinance rates moved higher today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates increase. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance trailed off. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been historically low. For those looking to get a good rate, now is an excellent time to refinance a house. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before getting a refinance, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 30-year refinance is 3.01%, an increase of 4 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

For 15-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.28%, an increase of 1 basis points from what we saw the previous week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than that of a 30-year refinance, so you'll save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.25%, a decrease of 1 basis points over last week. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. Just be sure to carefully consider your budget and current financial situation to make sure that you can afford a higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders nationwide:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.01% 2.97% +0.04 15-year fixed refi 2.28% 2.27% +0.01 10-year fixed refi 2.25% 2.26% -0.01

Rates as of Sept. 24, 2021.

How to shop for refinance rates

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.



Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.



You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few months. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.



Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you're getting the best rate.

Is now a good time to refinance?

In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that's not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.



To decide whether a refinance is right for you, consider all of the factors including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates -- or even a refinance at all -- if you don't meet their standards. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.