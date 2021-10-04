Refi rates on Oct. 4, 2021: With rates climbing, it's time for action

Deborah Jaffe/Getty Images

Another day, another rate increase. If you've been thinking about refinancing your mortgage, it's time to get off the sidelines and into the game. Though it's happening in slow-motion, multiple factors are combining to increase the likelihood of interest rates going even higher -- including refi rates.

No one can predict the future. But the 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed rates appear to be headed higher, gradually for now, along with the average rate on a 10-year fixed refinance. Sure, rates always fluctuate -- and current rates remain remarkably low relative to where they were several years ago. Still, with Congress playing chicken with the debt ceiling, inflation pushing prices higher and a key Fed meeting scheduled for early November, there's a considerable amount of macroeconomic anxiety pulsing through the US. Bottom line: If your mortgage rate is around 3.5% or higher -- now is an excellent time to refinance.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 30-year refinance is 3.15%, an increase of 14 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 10- and 15-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 2.44%, an increase of 15 basis points from what we saw the previous week. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.38%, an increase of 13 basis points over last week. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. Just be sure to carefully consider your budget and current financial situation to make sure that you can afford a higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the US:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.15% 3.01% +0.14 15-year fixed refi 2.44% 2.29% +0.15 10-year fixed refi 2.38% 2.25% +0.13

Rates as of Oct. 4, 2021.

How to shop for refinance rates

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Though current market conditions will be a factor, your particular interest rate will depend largely on your application and credit history.



Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. You can generally get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which may add a hefty amount upfront.



It's also worth noting that since the beginning of the pandemic, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.



To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly and monitor your credit regularly. Also be sure to compare offer from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.

Is now a good time to refinance?

Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.



To decide whether a refinance is right for you, consider all of the factors including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.



Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.