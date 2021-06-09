Refi rates on June 9, 2021: Rates slide

Deborah Jaffe/Getty

30-year fixed refinance rates

15-year fixed-rate refinance

10-year fixed-rate refinance

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.13% 3.14% -0.01 15-year fixed refi 2.40% 2.42% -0.02 10-year fixed refi 2.40% 2.42% -0.02

A few important refinance rates declined today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decrease. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also went down. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been the lowest they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an ideal time for homeowners to lock in a good refinance rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before you get a refinance, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 3.13%, a decrease of 1 basis point from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.40%, a decrease of 2 basis point from what we saw the previous week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. However, you’ll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 2.40%, a decrease of 2 basis points over last week. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the US:

Rates as of June 9, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

Is now a good time to refinance?

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter stricter with who they approve for a loan. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around to find the best rate.Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.To decide whether a refinance is right for you, consider all of the factors including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don’t meet their standards.Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.