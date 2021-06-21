Refinance rates on June 21, 2021: Rates move up

Education Images/Getty

A few benchmark mortgage refinance rates increased today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates increase. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up. Although refinance rates are always moving, they have been at historic lows. If you plan to refinance your house, now might be a good time to secure a good rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before getting a refinance, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed refinance rates

The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 3.23%, an increase of 8 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.49%, an increase of 9 basis points over last week. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than that of a 30-year refinance, so you'll save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 2.49%, an increase of 9 basis points from what we saw the previous week. You'll pay more every month with a ten-year fixed refinance compared to a 30-year or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the US:

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refinance 3.23% 3.15% +0.08 15-year fixed refinance 2.49% 2.40% +0.09 10-year fixed refinance 2.49% 2.40% +0.09

Rates as of June 21, 2021.

How to find personalized refinance rates

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.



Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. You can generally get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.



You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few months. This means that if you don't have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.



To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around to find the best rate.

When should I refinance?

Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that's not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.



A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates -- or even a refinance at all -- if you don't meet their standards.Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.