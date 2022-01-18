Refinance rates for Jan. 18, 2022 are rising. What does that mean for homeowners?

Education Images/Getty

Multiple mortgage refinance rates increased again today, causing some homeowners to wonder if it's too late to refinance. We've been seeing climbs in the average rates for 10-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances. With rates expected to go up throughout 2022, now might be a good time to act on a refinance. But make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 30-year refinance is 3.57%, an increase of 7 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

For 15-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.90%, an increase of 16 basis points over last week. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.92%, an increase of 17 basis points compared to one week ago. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.

Where rates are headed

We started 2022 with low refinance rates, but there's been an uptick recently due to two major factors: inflation and economic growth. That said, rates can always rise and fall for many reasons. The spread of omicron, for instance, kept rates low throughout December and the start of the new year. Overall, rates are expected to go up this year, particularly with the Federal Reserve's decision to reduce its bond purchases.

We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the US:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.57% 3.50% +0.07 15-year fixed refi 2.90% 2.74% +0.16 10-year fixed refi 2.92% 2.75% +0.17

Rates as of Jan. 18, 2022.

How to find personalized refinance rates

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Though current market conditions will be a factor, your particular interest rate will depend largely on your application and credit history.



Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. And don't forget about fees and closing costs which may cost a hefty amount upfront.



It's also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.



One way to get the best refinance rates is to strengthen your borrower application. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you're getting the best rate.

When to consider a mortgage refinance

Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that's not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.



Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.



Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. If you can get a lower interest rate or pay off your loan sooner, refinancing can be a great move. But carefully weigh the pros and cons first to make sure it's a good fit for your situation.