Refi rates on Aug. 10, 2021: Rates increase

Michael Short/Getty

30-year fixed refinance rates

15-year fixed-rate refinance

10-year fixed-rate refinance

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.04% 2.94% +0.10 15-year fixed refi 2.33% 2.25% +0.08 10-year fixed refi 2.33% 2.28% +0.05

Several closely followed mortgage refinance rates climbed today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates increase. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also saw an increase. Although refinance rates are always moving, they have been lower than they've been in years. If you plan to refinance your home, now might be a great time to get a good rate. Before refinancing, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the right one for you.The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 3.04%, an increase of 10 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.For 15-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.33%, an increase of 8 basis points over last week. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. But you'll save more money over time, because you're paying off your loan quicker. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than that of a 30-year refinance, so you'll save even more in the long run.The average 10-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.33%, an increase of 5 basis points from what we saw the previous week. You'll pay more every month with a ten-year fixed refinance compared to a 30-year or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you’ll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the US:

Rates as of Aug. 10, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

When should I refinance?

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. And don't forget about fees and closing costs which may cost a hefty amount upfront.It’s also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.To get the best refinance rates, you’ll first want to make your application as strong as possible. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you’re getting the best rate.Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don’t meet their standards. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.