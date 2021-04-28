Refi rates on April 28, 2021: Rate moves lower

Simon Dawson/Getty

In general, refinance rates for mortgages were varied with one notable rate receding. We saw 15-year fixed-rate refinance averages stay the same, while 30-year fixed refinance rates slid down. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances moved up. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been historically low. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for homeowners to lock in a good refinance rate. Before you refinance, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the right one for you.

30-year fixed refinance rates

For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 3.16%, a decrease of 1 basis point from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. If you're having difficulties making your monthly payments currently, a 30-year refinance could be a good option for you. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 2.48%, unmoved from what we saw the previous week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. However, you'll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than that of a 30-year refinance, so you'll save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 2.44%, an increase of 2 basis points over last week. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the country:

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.16% 3.17% -0.01 15-year fixed refi 2.48% 2.48% N/C 10-year fixed refi 2.44% 2.42% +0.02

Average refinance interest rates

Rates as of April 28, 2021.

How to shop for refinance rates

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.



To get the best interest rates, you'll typically need a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments. You can generally get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter stricter with who they approve for a loan. This means that if you don't have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.



To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. Also be sure to compare offer from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.

When should I refinance?

In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that's not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.



A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.



Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate.Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.