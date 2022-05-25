New Home Sales See Sharp Drop Off, A Signal US Housing Boom Is Ending

New home sales dropped sharply in April, missing economists' expectations, in a signal that the US housing boom seen during the pandemic may be coming to an end.

Sales of new homes fell 16.6% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000, the lowest level since April 2020, according to the US Commerce Department. Slowing sales are a result of rising interest rates and high home prices pushing buyers out of the market. The average interest rate for a conventional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is hovering around 5.5%, up from around just 3% at the beginning of this year, making monthly mortgage payments more unaffordable for buyers.

This is the fourth consecutive month of declining home sales.