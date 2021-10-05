Mortgage refinance rates on Oct. 5, 2021: Rates drop off

Martina Albertazzi/Getty

30-year fixed-rate refinance

15-year fixed-rate refinance

10-year fixed-rate refinance

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.07% 3.11% -0.04 15-year fixed refi 2.37% 2.37% N/C 10-year fixed refi 2.28% 2.32% -0.04

Several benchmark refinance rates dropped today. We saw 15-year fixed-rate refinance nationwide averages stay the same, while 30-year fixed refinance rates slid down. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances went down. Although refinance rates are always moving, they have been at historic lows. For those looking to lock in a good rate, now is an excellent time to refinance a home. Before you refinance, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for different lenders to find the right one for you.The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 3.07%, a decrease of 4 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. Be aware, though, that interest rates will typically be higher compared to a 15-year or 10-year refinance, and you’ll pay off your loan at a slower rate.The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.37%, unmoved from what we saw the previous week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. But you'll save more money over time, because you're paying off your loan quicker. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.28%, a decrease of 4 basis points from what we saw the previous week. You'll pay more every month with a ten-year fixed refinance compared to a 30-year or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much faster and save on interest in the long run. Just be sure to carefully consider your budget and current financial situation to make sure that you can afford a higher monthly payment.We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the country:

Rates as of Oct. 5, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

When should I refinance?

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. And don't forget about fees and closing costs which may cost a hefty amount upfront.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter stricter with who they approve for a loan. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.To get the best refinance rates, you’ll first want to make your application as strong as possible. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you’re getting the best rate.Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. While interest rates have been low in the past few months, you should look at more than just the market interest rates when deciding if a refinance is right for you.A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.