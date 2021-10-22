Mortgage refinance rates on Oct. 22, 2021: Rate retreats

Jim Lane/Getty

In general, refinance rates for mortgages were varied with one notable rate sinking lower. The national rate average for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance advanced, while 30-year fixed refinance rates shrank. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance saw growth. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been historically low. For those looking to secure a good rate, now is a great time to refinance a house. Before you refinance, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 3.16%, a decrease of 1 basis point over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. If you're having difficulties making your monthly payments currently, a 30-year refinance could be a good option for you. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

For 15-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.45%, an increase of 4 basis points over last week. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. However, you'll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. You'll also typically get lower interest rates compared to a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.43%, an increase of 6 basis points over last week. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much faster and save on interest in the long run. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders across the US:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.16% 3.17% -0.01 15-year fixed refi 2.45% 2.41% +0.04 10-year fixed refi 2.43% 2.37% +0.06

Rates as of Oct. 22, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.



Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. And don't forget about fees and closing costs which may cost a hefty amount upfront.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter with who they approve for a loan. This means that if you don't have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.



To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you're getting the best rate.

When should I refinance?

Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.



To decide whether a refinance is right for you, consider all of the factors including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates -- or even a refinance at all -- if you don't meet their standards. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.