Mortgage refinance rates on Oct. 14, 2021: Rates move higher

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.17% 3.12% +0.05 15-year fixed refi 2.41% 2.38% +0.03 10-year fixed refi 2.37% 2.32% +0.05

Several benchmark mortgage refinance rates today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates trend upward. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also increased. Although refinance rates are dynamic, they have been at historic lows. If you plan to refinance your house, now might be a good time to secure a good rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before getting a refinance, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders nationwide:

Rates as of Oct. 14, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

Is now a good time to refinance?

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. And don't forget about fees and closing costs which may cost a hefty amount upfront.It’s also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. Also be sure to compare offer from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. While interest rates have been low in the past few months, you should look at more than just the market interest rates when deciding if a refinance is right for you.Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.