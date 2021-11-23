Mortgage refinance rates on Nov. 23, 2021: Rates drop off

Michael S. Williamson/Getty

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.13% 3.16% -0.03 15-year fixed refi 2.44% 2.45% -0.01 10-year fixed refi 2.42% 2.43% -0.01

Several closely followed refinance rates receded today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates shrink. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also sank. Although refinance rates are dynamic, they have been lower than they've been in years. Because of this, right now is a great time for homeowners to secure a good refinance rate. Before getting a refinance, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 3.13%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. If you’re having difficulties making your monthly payments currently, a 30-year refinance could be a good option for you. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.The average 15-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.44%, a decrease of 1 basis point compared to one week ago. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. But you'll save more money over time, because you're paying off your loan quicker. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.The average 10-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.42%, a decrease of 1 basis points from what we saw the previous week. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you’ll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the US:

How to find the best refinance rate

Is now a good time to refinance?

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Though current market conditions will be a factor, your particular interest rate will depend largely on your application and credit history.To get the best interest rates, you’ll typically need a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter stricter with who they approve for a loan. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around to find the best rate.Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don’t meet their standards. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.