Mortgage Refinance Rates on May 18, 2022: Rates Ease This Week

Several benchmark refinance rates trailed off today, continuing a downward trend since Monday. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go down. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also slumped.



Though refinance rates do fluctuate slightly on a daily basis, homeowners can expect to see rates rise over the course of this year. In recent months, rates have been trending up from historic lows seen during the pandemic, and are now closer to 2018 rate levels. That means if you're looking to shave dollars and interest off your current monthly mortgage payments, these could be the lowest rates of 2022. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare offers to find a lender who can meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 5.34%, a decrease of 19 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 4.73%, a decrease of 10 basis point from what we saw the previous week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. However, you'll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than that of a 30-year refinance, so you'll save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 4.69%, a decrease of 12 basis points compared to one week ago. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.

Where rates are headed

At the start of the pandemic, refinance rates dropped to historic lows, but now interest rates are hovering around pre-pandemic levels. The Federal Reserve recently raised rates for the second time in 2022, and plans to increase them several more times throughout the year. Given this policy, along with strong economic growth and inflation, which reached its highest in four decades, rates are expected to keep going up this year. While there have been some temporary dips in interest rates, it's impossible to predict when another drop might occur. That means it's a good idea to try to take advantage of refinancing now and lock in a decent rate.



We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders across the US:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 5.34% 5.53% -0.19 15-year fixed refi 4.73% 4.83% -0.10 10-year fixed refi 4.69% 4.81% -0.12

Rates as of May 18, 2022.

How to find personalized refinance rates

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Though current market conditions will be a factor, your particular interest rate will depend largely on your application and credit history.



Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. And don't forget about fees and closing costs which may cost a hefty amount upfront.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter with who they approve for a loan. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.



One way to get the best refinance rates is to strengthen your borrower application. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you're getting the best rate.

When should I refinance?

Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that's not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.



To decide whether a refinance is right for you, consider all of the factors including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates -- or even a refinance at all -- if you don't meet their standards. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.