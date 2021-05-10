Mortgage refinance rates on May 10, 2021: Rates ease

Jeff Greenberg/Getty

Several closely followed refinance rates trailed off today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decline. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also sank. Although refinance rates fluctuate, they have been quite low recently. For those looking to lock in a good rate, now is a great time to refinance a home. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before getting a refinance, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed refinance rates

For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 3.12%, a decrease of 5 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 2.42%, a decrease of 4 basis point compared to one week ago. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. But you'll save more money over time, because you're paying off your loan quicker. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 2.38%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to one week ago. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you'll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders nationwide:

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.12% 3.17% -0.05 15-year fixed refi 2.42% 2.46% -0.04 10-year fixed refi 2.38% 2.41% -0.03

Rates as of May 10, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.



Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter with who they approve for a loan. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.



To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around to find the best rate.

When should I refinance?

In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that's not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.



A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.



Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate.If you can get a lower interest rate or pay off your loan sooner, refinancing can be a great move. But carefully weigh the pros and cons first to make sure it's a good fit for your situation.