Mortgage Refinance Rates on March 23, 2022: Rates Move Higher

John Greim/Getty

Several benchmark mortgage refinance rates went up today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates climb. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also moved up.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 4.50%, an increase of 6 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

For 15-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 3.83%, an increase of 12 basis points from what we saw the previous week. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. But you'll save more money over time, because you're paying off your loan quicker. You'll also typically get lower interest rates compared to a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 3.99%, an increase of 34 basis points from what we saw the previous week. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you'll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

Interest rates are expected to go up this year, as the Federal Reserve recently raised rates for the first time since 2018 and plans to increase them multiple times in 2022. During the pandemic, refinance rates dropped to historic lows, but given factors like Federal Reserve policy, strong economic growth and inflation – which reached its highest in four decades – we're now seeing interest rates closer to pre-pandemic levels. While the war in Ukraine has caused temporary dips in interest rates, it's impossible to predict when another drop might occur. That means it's a good idea to try to take advantage of refinancing now and lock in a decent rate. We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the country:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 4.50% 4.44% +0.06 15-year fixed refi 3.83% 3.71% +0.12 10-year fixed refi 3.99% 3.65% +0.34

Rates as of March 23, 2022.

How to find the best refinance rate

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.



Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. You can generally get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.



You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few months. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.



Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around to find the best rate.

When to consider a mortgage refinance

Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that's not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.



Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don't meet their standards. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.