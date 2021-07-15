Mortgage refinance rates on July 15, 2021: Rates slide

Jeff Greenberg/Getty

Average refinance interest rates Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.10% 3.14% -0.04 15-year fixed refi 2.43% 2.44% -0.01 10-year fixed refi 2.44% 2.47% -0.03

Multiple benchmark refinance rates trailed off today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates decrease. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also decreased. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been the lowest they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an optimal time for homeowners to get a good refinance rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before getting a refinance, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 3.10%, a decrease of 4 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. If you’re having difficulties making your monthly payments currently, a 30-year refinance could be a good option for you. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 2.43%, a decrease of 1 basis point compared to one week ago. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. On the other hand, you'll save a money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. You'll also typically get lower interest rates compared to a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 2.44%, a decrease of 3 basis points over last week. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the US:

How to find the best refinance rate

When should I refinance?

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Though current market conditions will be a factor, your particular interest rate will depend largely on your application and credit history.Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.It’s also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you’re getting the best rate.Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. While interest rates have been low in the past few months, you should look at more than just the market interest rates when deciding if a refinance is right for you.Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate.Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.