Mortgage refinance rates on Jan. 4, 2022: Rates move up

A number of important mortgage refinance rates advanced today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go higher. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also saw an increase. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been historically low. Because of this, right now is an ideal time for homeowners to secure a good refinance rate. Before refinancing, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for various lenders to find the right one for you.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 3.30%, an increase of 8 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. Be aware, though, that interest rates will typically be higher compared to a 10- or 15-year refinance, and you'll pay off your loan at a slower rate.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.55%, an increase of 9 basis points from what we saw the previous week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than that of a 30-year refinance, so you'll save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.56%, an increase of 10 basis points over last week. Compared to a 15- or 30-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but a higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much faster and save on interest in the long run. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you'll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders nationwide:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.30% 3.22% +0.08 15-year fixed refi 2.55% 2.46% +0.09 10-year fixed refi 2.56% 2.46% +0.10

Rates as of Jan. 4, 2022.

How to find personalized refinance rates

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.



Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.



It's also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.



Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly and monitor your credit regularly. Also be sure to compare offers from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.

When should I refinance?

In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. While interest rates have been low in the past few months, you should look at more than just the market interest rates when deciding if a refinance is right for you.



A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates -- or even a refinance at all -- if you don't meet their standards. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner, but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.