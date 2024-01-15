All the Latest From CES Child Tax Credit 2024 Best CES Health Tech Biggest Trends of CES Best Pet Tech of CES 2024 Best TVs of CES 2024
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Money Mortgages

Mortgage Refinance Rates on Jan. 15, 2024: Rates Decline for Homeowners

Multiple key refinance rates have decreased. Refinance rates change daily, but experts say rates will stabilize in the coming months.

https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/mortgages/todays-rates/mortgage-refinance-rates-on-jan-15-2024-rates-decline-for-homeowners/