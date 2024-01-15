Mortgage Refinance Rates on Jan. 15, 2024: Rates Decline for Homeowners
Multiple key refinance rates have decreased. Refinance rates change daily, but experts say rates will stabilize in the coming months.
Katherine WattContributor
Katherine Watt is a CNET Money writer focusing on mortgages, home equity and banking. She previously wrote about personal finance for NextAdvisor. Based in New York, Katherine graduated summa cum laude from Colgate University with a bachelor's degree in English literature.