Mortgage refinance rates on Jan. 14, 2022: Rates trend higher

A number of closely followed mortgage refinance rates moved higher today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go higher. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinances also moved up. Although refinance rates fluctuate, they have been lower than they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an ideal time for homeowners to lock in a good refinance rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before getting a refinance, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 3.51%, an increase of 7 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. If you're currently having difficulties making your monthly payments, a 30-year refinance could be a good option for you. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 10- and 15-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 2.81%, an increase of 15 basis points compared to one week ago. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. However, you'll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. You'll also typically get lower interest rates compared to a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 10-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.83%, an increase of 14 basis points over last week. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you'll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders nationwide:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.51% 3.44% +0.07 15-year fixed refi 2.81% 2.66% +0.15 10-year fixed refi 2.83% 2.69% +0.14

Rates as of Jan. 14, 2022.

How to find the best refinance rate

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.



Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent, on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.



You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few years. This means that if you don't have a great credit rating, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.



Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. The best way to improve your credit rating is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly and monitor your credit regularly. Also be sure to compare offers from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.

When should I refinance?

Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that's not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.



Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance, such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates -- or even a refinance at all -- if you don't meet their standards. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.