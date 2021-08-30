Mortgage refinance rates on Aug. 30, 2021: Rates increase

John Greim/Getty

30-year fixed refinance rates

15-year fixed-rate refinance

10-year fixed-rate refinance

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.07% 2.99% +0.08 15-year fixed refi 2.37% 2.30% +0.07 10-year fixed refi 2.33% 2.33% N/C

Several important mortgage refinance rates ticked up today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates rise. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance remained unaltered. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been at historic lows. Because of this, right now is a good time for homeowners to lock in a good refinance rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before refinancing, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.The current average interest rate for a 30-year refinance is 3.07%, an increase of 8 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. Be aware, though, that interest rates will typically be higher compared to a 15-year or 10-year refinance, and you’ll pay off your loan at a slower rate.For 15-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.37%, an increase of 7 basis points over last week. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. However, you’ll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 2.33%, unmoved from what we saw the previous week. You'll pay more every month with a ten-year fixed refinance compared to a 30-year or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders nationwide:

Rates as of Aug. 30, 2021.

How to find personalized refinance rates

When to consider a mortgage refinance

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few months. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.To get the best refinance rates, you’ll first want to make your application as strong as possible. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. Also be sure to compare offer from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. While interest rates have been low in the past few months, you should look at more than just the market interest rates when deciding if a refinance is right for you.A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.