Mortgage Refinance Rates for Sept. 19, 2022: Rates Advance

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trend upward. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also increased.



Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 6.32%, an increase of 24 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

For 15-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 5.66%, an increase of 24 basis points compared to one week ago. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. But you'll save more money over time, because you're paying off your loan quicker. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 5.82%, an increase of 29 basis points compared to one week ago. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you'll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

At the start of the pandemic, refinance rates dropped to historic lows, but they have been mostly climbing since the beginning of this year. Refinance rates rose due to inflation, which is at its highest level in four decades, as well as actions taken by the Federal Reserve. The Fed recently raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points and is prepared to raise rates again this year to slow the economy. Still, it's unclear exactly what will happen next in the market. If inflation continues to rise, rates are likely to climb. But if inflation starts to cool, rates could level off and begin to decline.



We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the country:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 6.32% 6.08% +0.24 15-year fixed refi 5.66% 5.42% +0.24 10-year fixed refi 5.82% 5.53% +0.29

Rates as of Sep 19, 2022.

How to find the best refinance rate

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and application.



Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. You can get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly and monitor your credit regularly. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around.



Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you at the moment.

Is now a good time to refinance?

In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance.When deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates, including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.



As interest rates have rather steadily increased since the beginning of the year, the pool of people eligible for refinancing has shrunk significantly. If you bought your house when interest rates were lower than current rates, you may likely not gain any financial benefit from refinancing your mortgage.