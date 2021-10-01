Mortgage refinance rates for Oct. 1, 2021: Rates move higher

Jim Lane/Getty Images

A few benchmark mortgage refinance rates moved up today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates trend upward. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also saw an increase. Although refinance rates are always moving, they have been lower than they've been in years. For those looking to secure a good rate, now is an excellent time to refinance a house. Before refinancing, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for multiple lenders to find the right one for you.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 3.15%, an increase of 14 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 10- or 15-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 15-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.44%, an increase of 16 basis points from what we saw the previous week. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. Fifteen-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 10-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.38%, an increase of 13 basis points from what we saw the previous week. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. Just be sure to carefully consider your budget and current financial situation to make sure that you can afford a higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the US:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.15% 3.01% +0.14 15-year fixed refi 2.44% 2.28% +0.16 10-year fixed refi 2.38% 2.25% +0.13

Rates as of Oct. 1, 2021.

How to find personalized refinance rates

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.



Generally, you'll want a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. You can generally get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which may cost a hefty amount upfront.



You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few months. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.



Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly and monitor your credit regularly. Also be sure to compare offers from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.

Is now a good time to refinance?

In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. While interest rates have been low in the past few months, you should look at more than just the market interest rates when deciding if a refinance is right for you.



A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, to pay off your house sooner or for a combination of reasons? And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.



Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.