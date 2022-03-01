Increase in Refinance Rates for Mar. 1, 2022

Getty

Multiple mortgage refinance rates went up again today, making some homeowners wonder if it's still a good time to refinance. There were increases in the average rates for 10-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances, and rates are expected to rise throughout 2022. If you're in the market for a refi, make sure to first think about your goals and circumstances, and always compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your personal needs.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 4.23%, an increase of 6 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 3.49%, an increase of 10 basis points from what we saw the previous week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 3.41%, an increase of 2 basis points compared to one week ago. You'll pay more every month with a ten-year fixed refinance compared to a 30-year or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much faster and save on interest in the long run. Just be sure to carefully consider your budget and current financial situation to make sure that you can afford a higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

We started 2022 with low refinance rates, but there's been an uptick recently due to two major factors: inflation and economic growth. That said, rates can always rise and fall for many reasons. The spread of omicron, for instance, kept rates low throughout December and the start of the new year. Overall, rates are expected to go up this year, particularly with the Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates.

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the country:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 4.23% 4.17% +0.06 15-year fixed refi 3.49% 3.39% +0.10 10-year fixed refi 3.41% 3.39% +0.02

Rates as of Mar. 1, 2022.

How to shop for refinance rates

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.



Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.



You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few months. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.



To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around to find the best rate.

When should I refinance?

Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.



To decide whether a refinance is right for you, consider all of the factors including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don't meet their standards. If you can get a lower interest rate or pay off your loan sooner, refinancing can be a great move. But carefully weigh the pros and cons first to make sure it's a good fit for your situation.