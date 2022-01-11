Mortgage refinance rates for Jan. 11, 2022: Rates advance

John Greim/Getty

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.50% 3.30% +0.20 15-year fixed refi 2.74% 2.55% +0.19 10-year fixed refi 2.75% 2.56% +0.19

Multiple important mortgage refinance rates moved up today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates rise. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also inched up. Although refinance rates are always changing, they have been quite low recently. For those looking to get a good rate, now is an ideal time to refinance a house. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before you get a refinance, and compare offers to find a lender who can best meet your needs.For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 3.50%, an increase of 20 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.74%, an increase of 19 basis points from what we saw the previous week. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. You'll also typically get lower interest rates compared to a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.75%, an increase of 19 basis points compared to one week ago. You'll pay more every month with a ten-year fixed refinance compared to a 30-year or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the country:

Rates as of Jan. 11, 2022.

How to shop for refinance rates

When to consider a mortgage refinance

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. You can generally get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few months. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.To get the best refinance rates, you’ll first want to make your application as strong as possible. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you’re getting the best rate.Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that’s not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don’t meet their standards. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.