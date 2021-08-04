Mortgage refinance rates for August 4, 2021: Rates tick lower

Jim Lane/Getty

30-year fixed refinance rates

15-year fixed-rate refinance

10-year fixed-rate refinance

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 2.94% 3.00% -0.06 15-year fixed refi 2.25% 2.30% -0.05 10-year fixed refi 2.28% 2.32% -0.04

Several important refinance rates trailed off today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates slump. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also shrank. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been at historic lows. Because of this, right now is a good time for homeowners to get a good refinance rate. Before refinancing, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the right one for you.For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.94%, a decrease of 6 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.25%, a decrease of 5 basis point compared to one week ago. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. But you'll save more money over time, because you're paying off your loan quicker. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.28%, a decrease of 4 basis points compared to one week ago. You'll pay more every month with a ten-year fixed refinance compared to a 30-year or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much faster and save on interest in the long run. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you’ll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the US:

Rates as of August 4, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

When to consider a mortgage refinance

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. You can generally get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.It’s also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. This means that if you don’t have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.To get the best refinance rates, you’ll first want to make your application as strong as possible. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around to find the best rate.In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don’t meet their standards. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.