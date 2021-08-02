Mortgage refinance rates for Aug. 2, 2021: Rates decline

Karl Mondon/Getty Images

Multiple benchmark refinance rates decreased today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trail off. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances stayed the same. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been historically low. For those looking to get a good rate, now is an ideal time to refinance a house. Before getting a refinance, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with different lenders to find the right one for you.

30-year fixed refinance rates

The current average interest rate for a 30-year refinance is 2.97%, a decrease of 2 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15- and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan more slowly.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 2.28%, a decrease of 2 basis points from what we saw the previous week. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. But you'll save more money over time, because you're paying off your loan quicker. You'll also typically get lower interest rates compared to a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.31%, unmoved from what we saw the previous week. You'll pay more every month with a 10-year fixed refinance compared to a 30- or 15-year refinance -- but you'll also have a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much faster and save on interest in the long run. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you'll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders nationwide:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 2.97% 2.99% -0.02 15-year fixed refi 2.28% 2.30% -0.02 10-year fixed refi 2.31% 2.31% N/C

Rates as of Aug. 2, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Though current market conditions will be a factor, your particular interest rate will depend largely on your application and credit history.



Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.



It's also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. This means that if you don't have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.



One way to get the best refinance rates is to strengthen your borrower application. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you're getting the best rate.

When to consider a mortgage refinance

In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at historic lows. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.



A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, to pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.



Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.