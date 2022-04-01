Mortgage Refinance Rates for Apr. 1, 2022: Rates Tick Higher

Jim Lane/Getty

30-year fixed-rate refinance

15-year fixed-rate refinance

10-year fixed-rate refinance

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 4.88% 4.50% +0.38 15-year fixed refi 4.09% 3.84% +0.25 10-year fixed refi 3.99% 4.01% -0.02

A number of closely followed mortgage refinance rates went up today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates climb. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances shrank. Homeowners can expect to see refinance rates rise over the course of this year. Although rates are higher now than at the start of the pandemic, multiple economic factors are likely to keep pushing rates up. Refinance rates also fluctuate daily, but if you’re looking to shave dollars and interest off of your current monthly mortgage payments, these could be the lowest rates this year. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare offers to find a lender who can meet your needs.The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 4.88%, an increase of 38 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. Be aware, though, that interest rates will typically be higher compared to a 15-year or 10-year refinance, and you’ll pay off your loan at a slower rate.For 15-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 4.09%, an increase of 25 basis points from what we saw the previous week. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. But you'll save more money over time, because you're paying off your loan quicker. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.The average 10-year fixed refinance rate right now is 3.99%, a decrease of 2 basis points compared to one week ago. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. Just be sure to carefully consider your budget and current financial situation to make sure that you can afford a higher monthly payment.Interest rates are expected to go up this year, as the Federal Reserve recently raised rates for the first time since 2018 and plans to increase them multiple times in 2022. During the pandemic, refinance rates dropped to historic lows, but given factors like Federal Reserve policy, strong economic growth and inflation – which reached its highest in four decades – we’re now seeing interest rates closer to pre-pandemic levels. While the war in Ukraine has caused temporary dips in interest rates, it’s impossible to predict when another drop might occur. That means it’s a good idea to try to take advantage of refinancing now and lock in a decent rate. We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders nationwide:

Rates as of Apr. 1, 2022.

How to find personalized refinance rates

When should I refinance?

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Though current market conditions will be a factor, your particular interest rate will depend largely on your application and credit history.Having a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few months. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you’re getting the best rate.In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.To decide whether a refinance is right for you, consider all of the factors including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don’t meet their standards. If you can get a lower interest rate or pay off your loan sooner, refinancing can be a great move. But carefully weigh the pros and cons first to make sure it's a good fit for your situation.