Mortgage Refinance Rates Fall: Mortgage Refinance Rates on May 17, 2024

A vast majority of US homeowners already have mortgages with a rate below 6%. Because mortgage refinance rates have been averaging above 6.5% over the past several months, households are choosing to hold on to their existing mortgages instead of swapping them out with a new home loan.

If rates fell to 6%, at least a third of borrowers who took out mortgages in 2023 could reduce their rate by a full percentage point through a refinance, according to BlackKnight.

Refinancing in today’s market could make sense if you have a rate above 8%, said Logan Mohtashami, lead analyst at HousingWire. “However, with all refinancing options, it’s a personal financial choice because of the cost that goes with the loan process,” he said.

Refinance rate forecast for 2024

Mortgage rates have been sky-high over the last two years, largely as a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive attempt to tame inflation by spiking interest rates. Experts say that decelerating inflation and the Fed’s projected interest rate cuts should help stabilize mortgage interest rates by the end of 2024. But the timing of Fed cuts will depend on incoming economic data and the response of the market.

For homeowners looking to refinance, remember that you can’t time the economy: Interest rates fluctuate on an hourly, daily and weekly basis, and are influenced by an array of factors. Your best move is to keep an eye on day-to-day rate changes and have a game plan on how to capitalize on a big enough percentage drop, said Matt Graham of Mortgage News Daily.

What does it mean to refinance?

When you refinance your mortgage, you take out another home loan that pays off your initial mortgage. With a traditional refinance, your new home loan will have a different term and/or interest rate. With a cash-out refinance, you’ll tap into your equity with a new loan that’s bigger than your existing mortgage balance, allowing you to pocket the difference in cash.

Refinancing can be a great financial move if you score a low rate or can pay off your home loan in less time, but consider whether it’s the right choice for you. Reducing your interest rate by 1% or more is an incentive to refinance, allowing you to cut your monthly payment significantly.

How to select the right refinance type and term

The rates advertised online often require specific conditions for eligibility. Your personal interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your specific credit history, financial profile and application. Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 7.03%, a decrease of 9 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance, but it will take you longer to pay off and typically cost you more in interest over the long term.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 6.50%, a decrease of 7 basis points over last week. Though a 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan, you’ll save more money over time because you’re paying off your loan quicker. Also, 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 6.33%, a decrease of 8 basis points compared to one week ago. A 10-year refinance typically has the lowest interest rate but the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest, but make sure you can afford the steeper monthly payment.

To get the best refinance rates, make your application as strong as possible by getting your finances in order, using credit responsibly and monitoring your credit regularly. And don’t forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around.

Reasons to refinance

Homeowners usually refinance to save money, but there are other reasons to do so. Here are the most common reasons homeowners refinance: