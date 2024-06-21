Mortgage Rates Take Dips Down: Mortgage Interest Rates Today for June 21, 2024

The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.92% today, a decrease of -0.08% from seven days ago. The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.35%, which is a decrease of -0.08% compared to a week ago. For a look at mortgage rate movement, see the chart below.

The Federal Reserve has been pushing off interest rate cuts because inflation has been slow to improve. While experts still expect mortgage rates to gradually move lower in the coming months, housing market predictions can always change in response to economic data, geopolitical events and more.

What is a good mortgage type and term?

Each mortgage has a loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. With a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rate is set for the duration of the loan, offering stability. With an adjustable-rate mortgage, the interest rate is only fixed for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years), after which the rate adjusts annually based on the market. Fixed-rate mortgages are a better option if you plan to live in a home in the long term, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 6.92% today. A 30-year fixed mortgage is the most common loan term. It will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year mortgage, but you’ll have a lower monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

Today, the average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 6.35%. Though you’ll have a bigger monthly payment than a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year loan usually comes with a lower interest rate, allowing you to pay less interest in the long run and pay off your mortgage sooner.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 6.59% today. You’ll typically get a lower introductory interest rate with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But you could pay more after that period, depending on how the rate adjusts annually. If you plan to sell or refinance your house within five years, an ARM could be a good option.

Current mortgage rate trends

At the start of the pandemic, mortgage rates were near record lows, around 3%. That all changed as inflation began to surge and the Federal Reserve kicked off a series of aggressive interest rate hikes starting in March 2022 to slow the economy, which indirectly drove up mortgage rates.

Now, more than two years later, mortgage rates are still around 7%. Over the last several months, mortgage rates have fluctuated in response to economic data and investors’ expectations as to when the Fed will start to lower rates.

Today’s homebuyers have less room in their budget to afford the cost of a home due to elevated mortgage rates and steep home prices. Limited housing inventory and low wage growth are also contributing to the affordability crisis and keeping mortgage demand down.

Mortgage predictions for 2024

Most experts predict mortgage rates will fall below 7% in the coming months. However, a sustained downward trend will depend on several factors, including upcoming inflation and labor data.

The Fed hasn’t hiked interest rates in almost a year, but an actual rate cut doesn’t appear imminent. Some experts say the first cut could come as early as July, though it’s more likely we see the Fed lower rates in September or November.

“If the Fed makes any moves later this year, the signal would be sufficient for the mortgage market, and mortgage rates would start falling,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic. “In that case, we could see the mortgage rates around 6.5% at the year-end.”

One thing is for sure: Homebuyers won’t see lower mortgage overnight, and a return to the 2-3% mortgage rates from just a few years ago is unlikely.

Here’s a look at where some major housing authorities expect average mortgage rates to land.

Calculate your monthly mortgage payment

How can I get the lowest mortgage rates?

Though mortgage rates and home prices are high, the housing market won’t be unaffordable forever. It’s always a good time to save for a down payment and improve your credit score to help you secure a competitive mortgage rate when the time is right.