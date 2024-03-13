Mortgage Rates Take Dips Down: Current Mortgage Interest Rates on March 13, 2024

Mortgage interest rates today

If you’re in the market for a home, here are today’s mortgage rates compared to last week’s.

Loan term Today’s Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 6.84% 7.02% -0.18 15-year fixed rate 6.42% 6.56% -0.14 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 6.94% 7.06% -0.13 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.84% 7.04% -0.20

Average rates offered by lenders nationwide as of March 13, 2024. We use rates collected by Bankrate to track daily mortgage rate trends.

Picking a mortgage term and type

When picking a mortgage, consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. You’ll also need to choose between a fixed-rate mortgage, where the interest rate is set for the duration of the loan, and an adjustable-rate mortgage. With an adjustable-rate mortgage, the interest rate is only fixed for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years), after which the rate adjusts annually based on the market’s current interest rate. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability and are a better option if you plan to live in a home in the long term, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.84%, which is a decrease of 18 basis points from seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed mortgage is the most common loan term. It will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year mortgage, but you’ll have a lower monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 6.42%, which is a decrease of 14 basis points compared to a week ago. Though you’ll have a bigger monthly payment than a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year loan usually comes with a lower interest rate, allowing you to pay less interest in the long run and pay off your mortgage sooner.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 6.35%, a decrease of 11 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll typically get a lower introductory interest rate with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But you could pay more after that period, depending on how the rate adjusts annually. If you plan to sell or refinance your house within five years, an ARM could be a good option.

Mortgage rate news

High inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes drove up mortgage rates over the last several years. Toward the end of last year, however, the Fed announced that interest rate cuts were on the table for 2024. That projection led to a significant drop in mortgage rates, pushing them into the 6% range. Since early February, however, mortgage rates have climbed back above 7% in response to strong economic data.

Mortgage rate forecasts from experts

Experts say interest rate cuts from the Fed will allow mortgage rates to ease, though the first cut won’t likely come until May or June, depending on how quickly inflation decelerates.

“We are expecting mortgage rates to fall to around 6.5% by the end of this year, but there’s still a lot of volatility I think we might see,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin. “It’s possible that rates might go up before they go down again, so that’s why we’re still being conservative with rates being around 6.5%.”

Each month brings a new set of inflation and labor data that can change how investors and the market respond and what direction mortgage rates go, said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Financial Corporation. “Ongoing inflation deceleration, a slowing economy and even geopolitical uncertainty can contribute to lower mortgage rates. On the other hand, data that signals upside risk to inflation may result in higher rates,” Kushi said.

While mortgage forecasters base their projections on different data, most experts and market watchers predict rates will move toward 6% or lower by the end of 2024. Here’s a look at where some major housing authorities expect average mortgage rates to land.

What influences mortgage rates?

While it’s important to monitor mortgage rates if you’re shopping for a home, remember that no one has a crystal ball. It’s impossible to time the mortgage market, and rates will always have some level of volatility because so many factors are at play.

“Mortgage rates tend to follow long-date Treasury yields, a function of current inflation and economic growth as well as expectations about future economic conditions,” says Orphe Divounguy, senior macroeconomist at Zillow Home Loans.

Here are the factors that influence the average rates on home loans.

Federal Reserve monetary policy: The nation’s central bank doesn’t set interest rates, but when it adjusts the federal funds rate, mortgages tend to go in the same direction.

The nation’s central bank doesn’t set interest rates, but when it adjusts the federal funds rate, mortgages tend to go in the same direction. Inflation: Mortgage rates tend to increase during high inflation. Lenders usually set higher interest rates on loans to compensate for the loss of purchasing power.

Mortgage rates tend to increase during high inflation. Lenders usually set higher interest rates on loans to compensate for the loss of purchasing power. The bond market: Mortgage lenders often use long-term bond yields, like the 10-Year Treasury, as a benchmark to set interest rates on home loans. When yields rise, mortgage rates typically increase.

Mortgage lenders often use long-term bond yields, like the 10-Year Treasury, as a benchmark to set interest rates on home loans. When yields rise, mortgage rates typically increase. Geopolitical events: World events, such as elections, pandemics or economic crises, can also affect home loan rates, particularly when global financial markets face uncertainty.

World events, such as elections, pandemics or economic crises, can also affect home loan rates, particularly when global financial markets face uncertainty. Other economic factors: The bond market, employment data, investor confidence and housing market trends, such as supply and demand, can also affect the direction of mortgage rates.

Calculate your monthly mortgage payment

How to find the best mortgage rates

Though mortgage rates and home prices are high, the housing market won’t be unaffordable forever. It’s always a good time to save for a down payment and improve your credit score to help you secure a competitive mortgage rate when the time is right.