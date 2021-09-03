Mortgage rates on Sep. 3, 2021: Rates push higher

A variety of major mortgage rates increased today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both crept higher. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. For those looking to get a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to buy a house. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.08%, which is a growth of 7 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.38%, which is an increase of 7 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.11%, a climb of 9 basis points from seven days ago. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate could be significantly higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.08%
|3.01%
|+0.07
|15-year fixed
|2.38%
|2.31%
|+0.07
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.80%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.07%
|2.99%
|+0.08
Rates as of Sep. 3, 2021.