Mortgage Rates on Sept. 28, 2023: Rates Move Upward

Some principal mortgage rates climbed up over the last seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both were higher. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also increased.

In March 2022, the Federal Reserve stepped in to combat surging inflation by hiking its key interest rate. Mortgage rates, which are not set by the central bank but are indirectly influenced by rate hikes, increased alongside.

After hiking interest rates 11 times since March 2022, the Federal Reserve opted to skip another increase during its September meeting. However, the Fed hasn't ruled out the possibility of additional increases if inflation doesn't continue to moderate.

While inflation has dropped from its record highs, it's still above target. That means the Fed could continue to raise rates as it sees fit to increase the cost of borrowing and slow down the economy.

Progress on inflation and other key economic indicators may ease some of the upward pressure on mortgage rates. But, if future inflation data comes in hotter than expected and the Fed chooses to hike rates further, mortgage rates could. keep going up in 2023.

Fluctuations in the mortgage and housing markets are always going to happen. That's why experts say it's a good idea for homebuyers to focus on what they can control: getting the best rate for their financial situation.

To increase your odds of qualifying for the lowest rate available, take steps to improve your credit score and save for a down payment. Also, be sure to look at the annual percentage rate, or APR, which reflects the mortgage interest rate plus other borrowing charges. By looking at the total cost of borrowing from multiple lenders, you can make a more accurate apples-to-apples comparison.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 7.83%, which is an increase of 24 basis points from seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 6.90%, which is an increase of 8 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 6.63%, an uptick of 12 basis points from the same time last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, shifts in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM might make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market mean your interest rate might be much higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates were historically low throughout most of 2020 and 2021 but increased steadily throughout 2022 as the Federal Reserve began aggressively hiking interest rates. The top question is what the rest of 2023 has in store for prospective homebuyers.

"Today's high mortgage rates are not the only challenge we have in the current market," said Erin Sykes, chief economist at Nest Seekers International. "The combination of high interest rates plus sustained property prices and persistent inflation are making day-to-day life more expensive."

While experts say mortgage rates are unlikely to return to the rock-bottom levels in the early pandemic, there's a good chance we could see mortgage rates dip before the end of the year.

In order for that to happen, though, Sykes says we need to see inflation pull back on a consistent basis for at least four to six readings. If the federal funds rate remains steady, that should also help stabilize mortgage rates going into 2024.

Fannie Mae calls for the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate to close out the year at 7.1%.

We use information collected by Bankrate to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 7.83% 7.59% +0.24 15-year fixed rate 6.90% 6.82% +0.08 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 7.86% 7.62% +0.24 30-year mortgage refinance rate 7.98% 7.78% +0.20

Rates as of Sept. 28, 2023.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and current finances.

Specific mortgage rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a good credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

Apart from the mortgage interest rate, other costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also affect the cost of your house. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's right for you.

What's the best loan term?

When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only set for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One important factor to think about when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on staying in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for those who plan on living in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. However, you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only plan to keep your house for a few years. There is no best loan term as a rule of thumb; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Make sure to do your research and understand your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.