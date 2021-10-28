Mortgage rates on Oct. 28, 2021: Rates tick down

A few major mortgage rates sunk lower today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages fell down. We also saw a decrease in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, they are at a historic low. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.14%, which is a decrease of 4 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.44%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.13%, a fall of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM may make sense for you. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.14%
|3.18%
|-0.04
|15-year fixed rate
|2.44%
|2.46%
|-0.02
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.76%
|2.80%
|-0.04
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.13%
|3.16%
|-0.03
Updated on Oct. 28, 2021.