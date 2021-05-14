Mortgage rates on May 14, 2021: Rates decline

A handful of principal mortgage rates sank today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates stayed the same, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates sank. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, tapered off. Although mortgage rates fluctuate , they are at a historic low. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from different lenders to find the best one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.05%, which is a decline of 2 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is the same rate compared to a week ago. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.07%, a fall of 2 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But since the rate changes with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.05%
|3.07%
|-0.02
|15-year fixed rate
|2.35%
|2.35%
|N/C
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.14%
|3.19%
|-0.05
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.09%
|3.12%
|-0.03
Rates accurate as of May 14, 2021.