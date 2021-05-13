Mortgage rates on May 13, 2021: Rates slip

Deborah Jaffe/Getty

A number of closely followed mortgage rates tailed off today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates stayed the same, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates decreased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, sunk lower. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, they are quite low right now. If you plan to finance a house, now might be a good time to lock in a fixed rate. Before you purchase a home, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with various lenders to find the right one for you.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.05%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is the same rate compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.07%, a fall of 2 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, since the rate shifts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage may be a good option. If not, changes in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.05% 3.07% -0.02 15-year fixed rate 2.35% 2.35% N/C 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.14% 3.25% -0.11 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.10% 3.12% -0.02

Today's mortgage interest rates

Rates accurate as of May 13, 2021.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

To find a personalized mortgage rate, talk to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to take into account your current finances and your goals when searching for a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's best for you.

What's the best loan term?

When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One thing to consider when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on staying in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your home for a few years. The "best" loan term all depends on an individual's situation and goals, so make sure to take into consideration what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.