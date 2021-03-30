Mortgage rates on March 30, 2021: Rates tick down

Some closely followed mortgage rates dwindled today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid downward. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also declined. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are at a historic low. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.25%, which is a decline of 9 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) 30-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.50%, which is a decrease of 4 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 Adjustable-Rate MortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.26%, a fall of 11 basis points compared to a week ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But since the rate shifts with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM might be a good option. If not, shifts in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage Rate TrendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.25%
|3.34%
|-0.09
|15-year fixed rate
|2.50%
|2.54%
|-0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.08%
|3.10%
|-0.02
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.32%
|3.41%
|-0.09
Updated on March 30, 2021.
