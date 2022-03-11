Mortgage Rates on Mar. 11, 2022: Rates Move Upward

Brittany Hosea-Small/Getty

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 4.32% 4.21% +0.11 15-year fixed rate 3.55% 3.50% +0.05 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.92% 2.92% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 4.32% 4.18% +0.14

A couple of principal mortgage rates moved up today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both inched up. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also trended upward. Mortgage rates have been quite low over the last period, making it a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But rates are dynamic and are projected to continue to rise this year. Before you buy a house, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.32%, which is an increase of 11 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.55%, which is an increase of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 4.34%, an uptick of 12 basis points from the same time last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, shifts in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate might be much higher once the rate adjusts.Although 2022 began with low mortgage rates, there has been a steady rise recently. There are two major factors at play here: increasing inflation rates and a growing economy. That said, rates can always fluctuate for a variety of reasons. The spread of omicron, for instance, kept rates relatively low throughout December and the start of the new year. Overall, rates are expected to go up this year, particularly with the Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates. We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

How to find the best mortgage rates

What’s the best loan term?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. Make sure to think about your current finances and your goals when trying to find a mortgage. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Having a good credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- like credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a loan that's best for you.One important factor to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate fluctuates annually based on the market rate.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider how long you plan to live in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for those who plan on staying in a home for quite some time. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your house for a couple years. There is no best loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Be sure to do your research and think about what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.