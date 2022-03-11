Mortgage Rates on Mar. 11, 2022: Rates Move Upward

A couple of principal mortgage rates moved up today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both inched up. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also trended upward. Mortgage rates have been quite low over the last period, making it a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a fixed rate. But rates are dynamic and are projected to continue to rise this year. Before you buy a house, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the best one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.32%, which is an increase of 11 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.55%, which is an increase of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 4.34%, an uptick of 12 basis points from the same time last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, shifts in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate might be much higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsAlthough 2022 began with low mortgage rates, there has been a steady rise recently. There are two major factors at play here: increasing inflation rates and a growing economy. That said, rates can always fluctuate for a variety of reasons. The spread of omicron, for instance, kept rates relatively low throughout December and the start of the new year. Overall, rates are expected to go up this year, particularly with the Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates. We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|4.32%
|4.21%
|+0.11
|15-year fixed rate
|3.55%
|3.50%
|+0.05
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.92%
|2.92%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|4.32%
|4.18%
|+0.14
Rates accurate as of Mar. 11, 2022.