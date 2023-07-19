Mortgage Rates on July 19, 2023: Rates Decline

A handful of closely followed mortgage rates tailed off over the last seven days. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both trailed off. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were reduced.

As inflation surged in 2022, so too did mortgage rates. To rein in price growth, the Federal Reserve began bumping up its federal funds rate -- a short term interest rate that determines what banks charge each other to borrow money. By making it more expensive to borrow, the central bank's goal is to reduce prices by curtailing consumer spending.

After hiking interest rates 10 times since March 2022, the Fed pumped the brakes at its June meeting. The central bank's federal funds rate will remain at a range of 5.00% to 5.25% for the time being, although the Fed hasn't ruled out the possibility of further increases if inflation doesn't continue to moderate. The Fed will decide whether or not to raise rates at its next meeting on July 26.

Current mortgage rates for July 2023

The most recent Consumer Price Index, a popular gauge of price growth, shows that the Fed's string of rate hikes is having its intended effect. Annual inflation is now at 3.0% for the 12-month period ended in June, which is the lowest it's been in more than two years.

The Fed doesn't set mortgage rates directly, but it does play an influential role. Mortgage rates move around on a daily basis in response to a range of economic factors, including inflation, employment and the broader outlook for the economy. A lower inflation rate is good news for mortgage rates, but the potential for additional hikes from the central bank this year will keep upward pressure on already high rates.

"Mortgage rates will continue to ebb and flow week to week, but ultimately, I think rates will stick to that 6% to 7% range we're seeing now," said Jacob Channel, senior economist at loan marketplace LendingTree.

Rather than worrying about mortgage rates, though, homebuyers should focus on what they can control: getting the best rate they can for their financial situation.

To increase your odds at qualifying for the lowest rate available,take the steps necessary to improve your credit score and to save for a down payment. Also, be sure to compare the rates and fees from multiple lenders to get the best deal. Looking at the annual percentage rate, or APR, will show you the total cost of borrowing and help you make an apples-to-apples comparison among lenders.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 7.15%, which is a decrease of 17 basis points from seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 6.46%, which is a decrease of 11 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 6.24%, a slide of 1 basis point compared to last week. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But since the rate shifts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates were historically low throughout most of 2020 and 2021 but increased steadily throughout 2022. Now, mortgage rates are well above where they were a year ago. Fewer buyers are willing to jump into the housing market, driving demand down and causing home prices in some regions to ease. But that's only part of the home affordability equation.

"Interest rates have been much higher in the past and people bought homes and financed homes at those rates," said Daniel Oney, research director at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. "But it's been hard for people to react to such a rapid increase in just a short amount of time."

Even though the Fed hit pause on rate hikes in June, mortgage interest rates will continue to fluctuate on a daily basis. That's because mortgage rates aren't tied to the federal funds rate in the same way other products are, such as home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs.

As long as inflation continues to trend downward, though, mortgage rates should decline slightly towards the end of 2023. The most recent housing forecast from Fannie Mae calls for the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate to close out the year at around 6.3%.

"Mortgage rates have been volatile for some time now and while they could eventually start trending down over the next six months to a year as inflation growth continues to cool, their path is probably going to be bumpy," Channel said.

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 7.15% 7.32% -0.17 15-year fixed rate 6.46% 6.57% -0.11 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 7.18% 7.32% -0.14 30-year mortgage refinance rate 7.32% 7.49% -0.17

Rates as of July 19, 2023.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and current finances.

Specific mortgage interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a good credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

Besides the interest rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also impact the cost of your home. Be sure to talk to multiple lenders -- for example, local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.

What's the best loan term?

When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are set for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the market rate.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider the length of time you plan to stay in your home. If you plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However, you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only have plans to keep your home for a few years. There is no best loan term as a rule of thumb; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Make sure to do your research and understand your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.