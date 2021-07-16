Mortgage rates on July 16, 2021: Rates decrease

Kurt Wittman/Getty

Check out mortgage rates that meet your distinct needs

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Current average mortgage interest rates Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.04% 3.06% -0.02 15-year fixed rate 2.38% 2.37% +0.01 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.81% 2.84% -0.03 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.10% 3.13% -0.03

A variety of major mortgage rates declined today. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates moved higher, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are quite low right now. If you plan to finance a home, now might be an optimal time to lock in a fixed rate. Before you purchase a home, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with various lenders to find the best one for you.For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.04%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.38%, which is an increase of 1 basis point from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.04%, a downtick of 3 basis points from the same time last week. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Updated on July 16, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

What is a good loan term?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by reaching out to your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and current finances. Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Be sure to speak with a variety of lenders -- including local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.One important factor to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only set for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market rate.When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider how long you plan to live in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on living in a home for quite some time. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. The best loan term all all depends on your own situation and goals, so be sure to take into consideration what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.