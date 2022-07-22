Mortgage Rates on July 22, 2022: Rates Tick Up

A few significant mortgage rates climbed today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both moved slightly higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, held firm.

Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected to climb throughout 2022. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- as they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. At the moment, inflation and the federal funds rate are particularly influential. The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates three times this year and has signaled its intention to hike rates again to try to contain inflation. That will likely translate into higher mortgage rates and, for prospective borrowers, steeper monthly mortgage payments.

As such, homebuyers may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner than later. It's always a good idea to interview multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 5.80%, which is a growth of 1 basis point compared to seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 4.98%, which is an increase of 1 basis point from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. You'll typically get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 4.21%, the same rate from seven days ago. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 ARM in the first five years of the mortgage. But shifts in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. If not, shifts in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been rising somewhat steadily since then. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points -- the highest rate increase since 1994 -- in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. And the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates over the course of this year. So, if you're looking to buy a house in 2022, expect mortgage rates to generally increase as the year goes on.

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 5.80% 5.79% +0.01 15-year fixed rate 4.98% 4.97% +0.01 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 5.77% 5.77% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 5.69% 5.75% -0.06

Updated on July 22, 2022.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When shopping around for home mortgage rates, take into account your goals and current finances. Factors that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

Besides the interest rate, other costs including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your house. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that's best for you.

How does the loan term affect my mortgage?

One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only set for a certain amount of time (most frequently five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When choosing between a fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about how long you plan to stay in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on staying in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't plan to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. The best loan term depends on your own situation and goals, so make sure to consider what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.