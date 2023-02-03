Mortgage Rates on Feb. 3, 2023: Rates Slip

A handful of important mortgage rates moved down this week. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages remained steady.

Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. But the Fed's actions, designed to mitigate the high rate of inflation, had an unmistakable impact on mortgage rates.

The outlook for 2023 remains uncertain. Though higher rates are likely here to stay, the biggest increases may be behind us. That noted, trying to time the market is tricky. If inflation persists, more interest rate hikes could follow. As such, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate now instead of waiting; after all, you can always refinance later on. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.32%, which is a decrease of 13 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage, but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 5.54%, which is a decrease of 9 basis points from this time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 5.42%, the same rate as seven days ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM could make sense for you. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, but increased steadily throughout the year. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates seven times in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates in 2023, and that those increases may drive mortgage rates even higher.

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 6.32% 6.45% -0.13 15-year fixed 5.54% 5.63% -0.09 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 6.32% 6.47% -0.15 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.38% 6.49% -0.11

Rates as of Feb. 3, 2023.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, talk to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to consider your current finances and your goals when looking for a mortgage.

Specific interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate.

The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home. Be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure you talk to several different lenders -- such as local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison-shop to find the best loan for you.

What is a good loan term?

One important thing to keep in mind when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only set for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the market rate.

One factor to think about when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on staying in your home. For people who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. If you aren't planning to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. There is no best loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Make sure to do your research and know what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.