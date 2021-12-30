Mortgage rates on Dec. 30, 2021: Rates go up

Jim Lane/Getty Images

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.24% 3.19% +0.05 15-year fixed rate 2.53% 2.50% +0.03 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.74% 2.74% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.22% 3.16% +0.06

A variety of significant mortgage rates moved up today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both trended upward. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed higher. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are at a historic low. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from multiple lenders to find the best one for you.The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.24%, which is a growth of 5 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.53%, which is an increase of 3 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.23%, an uptick of 5 basis points compared to last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate could be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Rates accurate as of Dec. 30, 2021.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

What is a good loan term?

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can connect with a local mortgage broker or search online. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and current finances. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage rate. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other costs such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Be sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's right for you.One important consideration when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only set for a certain amount of time (typically five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate.

One factor to take into consideration when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your house. If you plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. If you aren't planning to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal. The best loan term all all depends on your own situation and goals, so make sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.