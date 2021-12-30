Mortgage rates on Dec. 30, 2021: Rates go up

A variety of significant mortgage rates moved up today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both trended upward. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed higher. Although mortgage rates are dynamic, they are at a historic low. Because of this, right now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. Before you buy a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from multiple lenders to find the best one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.24%, which is a growth of 5 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.53%, which is an increase of 3 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.23%, an uptick of 5 basis points compared to last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate could be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.24%
|3.19%
|+0.05
|15-year fixed rate
|2.53%
|2.50%
|+0.03
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.74%
|2.74%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.22%
|3.16%
|+0.06
Rates accurate as of Dec. 30, 2021.