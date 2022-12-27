Mortgage Rates on Dec. 27, 2022: Rates Increased

A variety of notable mortgage rates moved higher over the past seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both increased. We also saw a shrinking in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages.

Mortgage rates have increased fairly consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. But the Fed's actions, designed to mitigate the high rate of inflation, are having an unmistakable impact on mortgage rates.

If you're looking to buy a home, trying to time the market may not play to your favor. If inflation continues to increase and rates continue to climb, it will likely translate to higher interest rates -- and steeper monthly mortgage payments. As such, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.51%, which is an increase of 4 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 5.85%, which is an increase of 3 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. You'll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 5.42%, a downtick of 4 basis points from the same time last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But changes in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate might be much higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been climbing steadily since. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by another 0.5 percentage points in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. The Fed has raised rates a total of seven times this year, but inflation still remains high. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates into 2023, which would likely continue to drive mortgage rates upward.

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 6.51% 6.47% +0.04 15-year fixed 5.85% 5.82% +0.03 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 6.50% 6.45% +0.05 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.61% 6.54% +0.07

Rates as of Dec. 27, 2022.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by reaching out to your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. Make sure to consider your current financial situation and your goals when looking for a mortgage.

A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate.

The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home. Be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- like credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the right fit for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider the length of time you plan to stay in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on staying in a home for quite some time. While adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your house for a couple years. There is no best loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Do your research and understand what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.