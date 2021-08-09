Mortgage rates on Aug. 9, 2021: Rates increase

Martina Albertazzi/Getty

A few significant mortgage rates inched higher today. Average interest rates for the 15- and 30-year fixed mortgages both increased, while the average rates for the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they're currently lower than they've been in years. If you're looking to lock in a low fixed rate, now might be the ideal time. Before jumping into any financial decision, be sure to review your personal goals and circumstances and always compare home loan options from different lenders.

Check out mortgage rates that meet your distinct needs

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.03%, which is a growth of 5 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.33%, which is an increase of 5 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.06%, a climb of 7 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you'll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, shifts in the market might cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.

Mortgage rate trends

We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.03% 2.98% +0.05 15-year fixed 2.33% 2.28% +0.05 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.80% 2.80% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.04% 2.97% +0.07

Rates as of Aug. 9, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. When researching home mortgage rates, consider your goals and current financial situation. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect the interest rate on your mortgage. Generally, you want a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. Aside from the interest rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your home. Make sure you talk to a variety of lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

One important factor to take into consideration when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on staying in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on staying in a home for a while. While adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you may get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only have plans to to keep your home for a couple years. The best loan term all all depends on your personal situation and goals, so be sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.