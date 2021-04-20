Mortgage rates on April 20, 2021: Rates slip

A few major mortgage rates sunk lower today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also sunk lower. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to finance a house. Before you buy a home, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with different lenders to find the best one for you.
Take a look at mortgage rates for different styles of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.12%, which is a decline of 6 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.43%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.12%, a fall of 7 basis points compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate could be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.12%
|3.18%
|-0.06
|15-year fixed
|2.43%
|2.44%
|-0.01
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.21%
|3.08%
|+0.13
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.17%
|3.25%
|-0.08
Rates as of April 20, 2021.