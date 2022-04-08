Mortgage Rates on April 8, 2022: Rates Increase

Getty

A variety of important mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw an increase. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also went up.

Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. While rates are above their historic records set earlier in the pandemic, they're still relatively low. Interest rates are dynamic – they rise and fall on a daily basis due to numerous economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 5.04%, which is an increase of 14 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 4.18%, which is an increase of 12 basis points from seven days ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 5.03%, an uptick of 13 basis points from seven days ago. For the first five years, you'll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM may make sense for you. If not, shifts in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

Though 2022 kicked off with low mortgage rates, there has been an uptick recently, and rates are expected to continue going up throughout 2022. Home loan rates are influenced by different economic factors. A major one is government policy set by the Federal Reserve, which raised rates in March for the first time since 2018 in response to record-high inflation. The Fed anticipates raising interest rates six more times this year. However, with the ongoing war in Ukraine, we've seen some fluctuations in mortgage rates, as global instability generally causes interest rates to drop. While you can expect rates to go up and down for these reasons, in general, if you're looking to buy a house in 2022, you should be prepared for interest rates to keep moving up.

We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 5.04% 4.90% +0.14 15-year fixed rate 4.18% 4.06% +0.12 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.43% 3.31% +0.12 30-year mortgage refinance rate 5.06% 4.88% +0.18

Updated on Apr. 8, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to consider your goals and current finances. Things that affect what mortgage rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Aside from the interest rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your home. Make sure you talk to a variety of lenders -- such as local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage loan for you.

What is a good loan term?

When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are fixed for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for a certain number of years (typically five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the market rate.

One thing to take into consideration when choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on staying in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on living in a home for quite some time. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. However you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your home for a couple years. The best loan term all depends on an individual's situation and goals, so be sure to take into consideration what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.