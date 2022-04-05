Mortgage Rates on Apr. 5, 2022: Rates Slip

Some principal mortgage rates shrank today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dwindled. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also were down. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. While rates are above their historic records set earlier in the pandemic, they’re still relatively low. Interest rates are dynamic – they rise and fall on a daily basis due to numerous economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 4.85%, which is a decline of 1 basis point as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 4.05%, which is a decrease of 4 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 4.83%, a decrease of 7 basis points compared to last week. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, since the rate changes with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.
Mortgage rate trendsThough 2022 began with low mortgage rates, there has been an uptick recently, and rates are expected to continue climbing throughout 2022. Home loan rates are influenced by multiple economic factors. A major one is government policy set by the Federal Reserve, which raised rates in March for the first time since 2018 in response to record-high inflation. The Fed anticipates raising interest rates six more times this year. However, with the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’ve seen some fluctuations in mortgage rates, as global instability generally causes interest rates to drop. While you can expect rates to go up and down for these reasons, in general, if you’re looking to buy a house in 2022, you should be prepared for interest rates to keep rising. We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|4.85%
|4.86%
|-0.01
|15-year fixed rate
|4.05%
|4.09%
|-0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.35%
|3.27%
|+0.08
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|4.81%
|4.85%
|-0.04
Updated on Apr. 5, 2022.