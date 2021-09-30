Mortgage rates for Sep. 30, 2021: Rates move upward

A variety of important mortgage rates saw an increase today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also trended upward. Although mortgage rates fluctuate, they are quite low right now. If you plan to buy a house, now might be an excellent time to secure a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.18%, which is an increase of 15 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.45%, which is an increase of 15 basis points compared to a week ago. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.21%, an increase of 16 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, since the rate changes with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.18%
|3.03%
|+0.15
|15-year fixed rate
|2.45%
|2.30%
|+0.15
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.79%
|2.79%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.16%
|3.00%
|+0.16
Updated on Sep. 30, 2021.